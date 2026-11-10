Manchester United set to sack Michael Carrick as club line up replacements: Report

Manchester United are suffering in the ongoing season. The 20-time league champions sits in 18th place in the league standings with one win, five draws, and four losses in the 10 matches that they have played so far. The side recently took on Aston Villa in the league and drew the game 4-4.

With consistent subpar results across all competitions, Manchester United are reportedly looking to relieve Carrick of his duties as the manager to the club. It is worth noting that Manchester United are set to take on Liverpool next in the Premier League, and the club is expecting a new manager at the helm ahead of their next game.

As per reports, the club has also lined up several potential replacements as well. The teams are going into the international break, and Manchester United will be taking on Liverpool on November 22nd.

One of the frontrunners to take over as the next Manchester United head coach is former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine international had a good stint with Spurs, and it could be interesting to see how he fares for Manchester United.

Carrick remained hopeful after draw against Aston Villa

After drawing their recent clash against Aston Villa, Michael Carrick took centre stage and opened up on how he still remains hopeful that the side can still turn it around and have a successful season, but it does seems like he will not get the time he needs.

"One hundred per cent. I think there's more than enough. Goals change games and we've got to deal with it and it's something we have to improve on drastically. But there's more than enough, we're just making it too difficult for ourselves at the moment in certain times. I'm quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in. We've just got to win games. Football is about moments, football is about what happens in both boxes in the end," Carrick said in the post-match press conference.

"Take (away) the moments and the totally avoidable goals we've given away, I actually thought we played pretty well, we were the better team for the most part and I'm disappointed we haven't won the game,” he added.

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