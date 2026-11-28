MANCHESTER:

Manchester United’s miserable Premier League campaign took another turn for the worse as Brentford handed Mauricio Pochettino’s side a crushing 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford. With that, United have managed just one league victory this season, against Ipswich in August, and could fall to the bottom of the table if Crystal Palace defeat Hull City on Sunday.

Now, the result marked United’s second successive four-goal league defeat following their heavy loss against Liverpool at Anfield last week. Their struggles have also produced a worrying statistic, with the club conceding 15 goals in their opening six home league matches, their worst record at this stage of a season since 1930-31, when they shipped 21.

United also became the first team in Premier League history to concede at least twice in seven consecutive halves of football.

United started well, but it's fault in their stars

Despite starting brightly, the home side failed to convert their early opportunities. Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee threatened in the opening exchanges, but Brentford gradually took control of the contest.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring in the 19th minute as Dango Ouattara’s pass found him, which he then carried and netted between two defenders. The striker doubled his tally 13 minutes later, finishing another well-constructed attack after Mikkel Damsgaard and Ouattara combined to expose United’s defensive weaknesses.

The home crowd expressed its frustration as the players headed into the interval, with boos greeting another disappointing first-half performance.

What happened in the second half?

United attempted to respond after the restart, but their attacking pressure produced little reward. Youri Tielemans struck the crossbar from distance, while Harry Maguire saw his header cleared off the line.

Brentford effectively ended the contest when Kristoffer Ajer converted from a corner, taking advantage of another defensive lapse. Kevin Schade added further punishment late in the match, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Senne Lammens to complete the visitors’ emphatic victory.

Brentford, meanwhile, continued their impressive run under Keith Andrews, climbing to fifth place in the Premier League standings. For United, the latest result has intensified concerns over both their defensive organisation and their inability to turn attacking opportunities into goals. Whether they sign a few players in the January transfer window is something that needs to be seen.

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