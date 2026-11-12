Manchester United sack Michael Carrick, Mauricio Pochettino set to take over as head coach

In a major development, Manchester United has sacked head coach Michael Carrick with immediate effect. The move comes after consistent subpar results for the side across all competitions. It is worth noting that Manchester United sit in 18th place in the standings with just one win in 10 Premier League matches, having played subpar football.

After such results, the higher-ups finally made the decision to sack Carrick as the head coach of Manchester United, and the club has a replacement in Argentina’s Mauricio Pochettino lined up as well.

At the start of the season, Michael Carrick was handed a permanent contract with the club after a brilliant time as interim head coach, where he helped Manchester United secure a place in the Champions League as they finished in the top four.

“Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-place Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period,” Manchester United released a statement.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible,” the statement added.

Manchester United set to take on Liverpool next

After the side’s recent draw against Aston Villa, where the side drew 4-4, Manchester United will be taking on Liverpool. The two sides will meet after the end of the international break on November 22, and after a string of subpar results, United will hope for improvement as they take on Liverpool.

With Mauricio Pochettino expected to take charge for the team, it could be interesting to see how United fares in the clash and if they can manage to register a win in the upcoming game.

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