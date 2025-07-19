Manchester United's Marcus Rashford set to join FC Barcelona on loan deal, claims report Star Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly on his way to FC Barcelona after Manchester United has agreed upon a loan deal for the 27-year-old striker. Rashford was recently a part of Ashton Villa's squad after he was loaned out from United.

MANCHESTER:

In a major development, Manchester United’s star forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly set for a loan move to five-time Champions League winners FC Barcelona. According to reports, he will be going to the club on a loan with an option to buy.

It is worth noting that once hailed as a top talent at Manchester United, Rashford has quickly fallen out of favour at the club under Ruben Amorim. He last represented the side during their Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen last season.

In January 2025, Rashford was loaned out to Aston Villa for the remainder of the season. Playing for Villa until the end of the season, he represented the side across 10 matches and had five goal contributions as well.

Rashford hoping to find top form in Spain

If Rashford’s move to FC Barcelona is confirmed and completed, the 27-year-old would be hoping to find his best form once more. It is worth noting that in his younger years, Rashford was hailed as the next big thing; his skills on the ball and shot power were hailed as some of the best in the league.

Destined to lead Manchester United into the top leagues once again, the dream was quickly broken after several off-field issues. Interestingly, Antony, after not being able to impress for Manchester United, was loaned out to Real Betis, where he put in an exceptional performance for the club.

Rashford could hope for a similar turnaround as well. Playing in one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Rashford could get some much-needed exposure playing alongside some of the biggest names like Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and many more. With Rashford’s reported addition to Barcelona, both United and the forward would hope that he can find his form and get back to his best.