Manchester United player Phil Jones to depart after 12 years, shares heartfelt note

Manchester United footballer Phil Jones will leave the club after 12 years, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday. Jones will depart after his contract expires at the end of the season.

"Arguably the way he is looking, (he) could be our best ever player," Ferguson said in 2013. United's former manager described Jones as "phenomenal" and capable of playing anywhere on the field.

The central defender joined Man United back in the year 2011 from Blackburn Rovers and he was a part of Alex Ferguson's last league title-winning squad. Since then he has made 229 appearances and has scored six goals for the team. He was capped 27 times for England. However, he has only made five appearances in the previous three seasons.

The 31-year-old Jones is undecided about his future and has published a heartfelt letter to the fans on his social media handle.

"My time at United has been nothing short of incredible," he wrote.

"I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played amongst. I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could. I did everything the medical team asked of me.

"I never left a stone unturned in the pursuit of living my dream and having the opportunity to represent Manchester United on the pitch."

He has suffered many injuries during his time at United and has struggled to overcome a long-term knee problem.

In an interview, Jones expressed the highlight of his career.

"I think the highlight for me would have to be the Wolves game, when I came back (from injury). That was just a moment that I'll never forget. It gives me goosebumps now, thinking about it. I mean I worked so, so hard to get to that stage of fitness," he said.

"That was a huge, huge moment in my career, and the fans, that day, were incredible. The love that they showed me for that game, the passion that they showed, was sensational. And I can't thank them enough for that. They've been a constant support throughout my time here," he added.

