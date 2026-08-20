Manchester United legend slams new signing ahead of upcoming PL season, questions star midfielder's ability

MANCHESTER:

The Premier League 2026-27 season is right around the corner. The new season is all set to kick off on August 21, and all 20 sides will hope to put in their best performance throughout the year in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

Ahead of the season, many eyes will be set upon 20-time champions Manchester United. The side has made some new signings and will hope to do well in the new season under the coaching of Michael Carrick, who took over midway through the last season. It could be interesting to see what kind of impact Carrick can have on the side as the new season rolls around.

It is worth noting that with the new season approaching, United announced the signing of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. Speaking on the same, former United footballer Teddy Sheringham took centre stage and slammed the signing, claiming that the midfielder is not good enough.

"Is Youri Tielemans going to lead by example or is he going to go into United to have a bit of fun, enjoy the ride, feeling happy to be there? No. He's not going to change everyone's view of the club or demand more and take them back to the top. He's going to make them OK, and that's never good enough for a club like Manchester United,” Sheringham told MetBonus.

Sheringham compared the current times to those of Alex Ferguson

Furthermore, Sheringham opened up on how the side’s transfer strategy used to be when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the side and opened up on how he used to break the bank to get the truly talented players that the current team refuses to do.

"Manchester United have already missed their opportunity to sign the other midfielder they needed because all the big players have gone now. If you want the best, you have to go and pay for it. We've seen it over the years. Look back to Sir Alex Ferguson's time in charge. He went and broke the bank to go and get these top young players who were going to lead by example,” Sheringham said ahead of the new season.

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