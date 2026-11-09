Manchester United in relegation zone after 4-4 draw vs Aston Villa, register just one win in 10 PL matches

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United's struggles have reached a new low after an extraordinary 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Following which, there are once again questions raised over manager Michael Carrick’s future at the club.

Now, despite rescuing a point through two late goals from substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu, United remain stuck in the Premier League's bottom three. The result extended their winless league sequence to eight matches, marking the club's longest such run in the competition's history.

United have also managed just one victory in their first 10 league fixtures, which is their poorest start in terms of wins at this stage since the 1972-73 campaign. Their only league success this season came against Ipswich in August.

Problem in defence

The defensive problems have become particularly alarming. United have conceded the opening goal in 10 of their 15 matches across competitions, with three of those occasions coming within the opening 10 minutes. Against Villa, Unai Emery's team established a two-goal advantage inside the first five minutes of the game and in both cases, keeper Senne Lammens were very poor in terms of effort.

The situation deteriorated again after the interval when Villa struck twice in quick succession. United subsequently became the first side in Europe's five major leagues to concede 30 goals across all competitions this season.

Now, their repeated slow starts have raised questions about Carrick's ability to organise the team and bring consistency to performances. Since club officials decided against removing him following a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, United have collected just one point from three matches while conceding nine goals.

In the meantime, the frustration of the supporters has also intensified. Fans staged demonstrations against joint owners the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe before and during the Villa encounter by displaying banners demanding a change in ownership. Chants criticising the players were also heard inside Old Trafford.

Defender Diogo Dalot in particular faced a lot of heat. He received a hostile reception when he was replaced midway through the second half. The full-back had been involved in Villa's opening goal and also conceded a penalty, frustrating the fans in attendance. His deployment at left-back, in the absence of Luke Shaw, has also highlighted concerns over United's squad depth.

Meanwhile, Villa manager Unai Emery continues to attract admiration from sections of the United support. However, the Spaniard is expected to agree to a new long-term contract during the international break.

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