Manchester United emerge as leading contender to sign PSG superstar

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Paris-Saint Germain star forward Neymar this summer. The English Premier League giants are just one point short of securing Champions League football qualification next season and are looking to strengthen their attack with a Brazilian forward.

According to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, Manchester United are ahead of their Premier League rivals Chelsea to sign Neymar. The 20-time English champions are reportedly in advanced talks with Neymar's representatives and also using midfielder Casemiro to pursue his Brazilian teammate at Old Trafford next season.

Neymar's contract with Ligue 1 giants ends in 2027 but the club is reportedly looking to offload the forward if a suitable offer is made. Neymar joined the French giants in a world-record transfer deal of £189 million in August 2017. PSG won four Ligue 1 titles since Neymar's arrival but their wait for the maiden Champions League cup continues.

Neymar, 31, has recorded 118 goals in 173 appearances for PSG but has struggled with injuries lately. He hasn't played competitive football since February due to an ankle injury and is likely to feature this season with just two league games remaining. Neymar has been restricted to just 20 Ligue 1 games this season but still managed to score 13 goals and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are on the verge of securing Champions League football qualification, and that gives them an upper hand over 12th-placed Chelsea in Neymar's deal. The Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to replace Anthony Martial with Neymar to partner Marcus Rashford and Antony in the attack. Neymar has been linked with Premier League moves on a number of occasions in the past seasons but the deal was never finalized due to his hefty wages.

