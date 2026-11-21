Manchester United are in the middle of a horrid season in the Premier League, having played some subpar football. United finds itself in 18th place in the standings and is battling relegation in the league. There have been several aspects of the team that have been called out.

From the performances to the ownership, the fans have been extremely upset and have asked for better transfers from the team as well. With Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of the side, United will look to make the most of their remaining season.

Ahead of their clash against Liverpool, Manchester United’s CEO Omar Berrada took centre stage and defended the team’s transfer strategies amid the uproar.

“When we look at this summer, we went in knowing what we needed to do. Of course, there have been different dynamics at play. It's probably been the summer or the transfer window where there's been the highest inflation in transfer fees,” Berrada told Sky Sports.

“I know we're receiving a lot of criticism for it, but we're actually happy with the players that we bought. We think that Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Karl Darlow, and let's not forget that we've also welcomed back Marcus Rashford, who had a very good season on loan at Barcelona. These are five additions that we think have made the squad fundamentally better,” he added.

Berrada reflected on Manchester United not buying a left back

Furthermore, the CEO was questioned why the club did not go for a left back in the summer transfer window but opined that they could find one for the right value. With the club set to take on Liverpool in their next game, it could be interesting to see how United fares in the clash.

“Could we have signed an additional defender to strengthen the depth and the quality? Yes, but we have to find the right players, and you have to find the right players at the right value,” he said. “There's no point in us spending £40m, £50m for players that we're not convinced are going to add value to the team."

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