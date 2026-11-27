MANCHESTER:

Manchester United have exercised the option to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract by another year. With that, the club secured the Portugal international’s services until 2028 amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old midfielder was initially approaching the final year of his agreement, which was scheduled to run out next summer. However, both the club and the player are understood to have agreed that activating the extension was the most suitable course of action. Earlier, there were rumours that a couple of Italian clubs were very interested in United’s number 8 and it could have resulted in the club penning the deal soon.

Now, the new deal prevents overseas clubs from approaching Fernandes when the January 1 transfer window opens. Although negotiations over a fresh long-term agreement have temporarily stalled, discussions are expected to resume once United improve their position in the league.

Fernandes confirmed on Tuesday that talks had been put on hold, as reported by the BBC. Earlier, he expressed a desire to compete for the biggest trophies in football, which resulted in fans believing that Fernandes could be on the move. Especially given United’s current scenario, where they are in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Al Hilal earlier offered deal to Fernandes

The club’s position on the midfielder became particularly evident during the summer of 2025, when Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal presented a lucrative offer. United were prepared to entertain a potential departure, but Fernandes chose to remain after discussing the situation with his wife. He later admitted that the possibility of being sold had “hurt” him.

Meanwhile, since arriving from Sporting in January 2020 in a £47 million transfer, Fernandes has established himself as one of United’s most influential players. He has registered 115 goals in 343 appearances for the English club.

His contribution was particularly significant last season, when he broke the Premier League assists record and collected all the individual Player of the Year awards. United also finished third in the league.

Meanwhile, Fernandes' availability for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Brentford remains uncertain. He returned from United’s Champions League visit to Sporting with a virus after scoring twice in the 2-2 draw against his former club. The midfielder missed Friday's training session, leaving head coach Mauricio Pochettino to assess his condition before deciding whether he could feature.

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