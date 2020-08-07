Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Champions League: Man City vs Real Live Football match online

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Champions League: The Champions League action returns on Friday with two heavyweights taking on each other for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament, as Real Madrid will look to overturn the 1-2 deficit at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City. During the suspension of the Champions League, Manchester City overturned its two-season ban from European competitions to ensure it will be back next season. Now Pep Guardiola’s side can focus on trying to protect a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid to reach the quarterfinals. City completed the Premier League strongly, scoring 25 goals and not conceding in its last seven matches, although Guardiola's side finished runner-up and was beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinals. Madrid travels to Manchester as Spanish champions after taking 30 points from 10 matches following the restart after the pandemic-enforced break in the season. You can find full details on when and where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Champions League online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Champions League, Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming

When is the Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid will take place on Saturday, August 7.

What are the timings of Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid being played?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Manchester City vs Real Madrid will live stream on SonyLIV.

