Champions League Final Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Watch MCI vs CHE Live Online on SonyLIV

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English final in Porto on Saturday. City are looking to win the competition for the first time and is making its debut in the final. It would be the third title, though, for their manager, Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona (2009, 2011). Chelsea is seeking a second Champions League title, after 2012, which is the last time the team was in the final. Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to reach the final with different clubs in successive seasons, having lost with Paris Saint-Germain last year. The match was moved to Porto from Istanbul because of travel restrictions during the pandemic. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch the Champions League Final Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.