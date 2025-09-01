Manchester City sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG following Ederson's exit: Report PSG's ace goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly heading to Manchester City after the two sides agreed on terms for his transfer. He is expected to join the City squad after the ongoing international break.

MANCHESTER:

In a major development, PSG’s (Paris Saint-Germain) star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed for Manchester City, according to reports. Donnarumma won the Champions League title with PSG in the previous season, and his addition will heavily bolster City’s squad and their title-winning hopes.

It is worth noting that the Italian star will be undergoing his medical on September 1 and will join City’s squad after the ongoing international break. After sanctioning Ederson’s transfer to Fenerbahce, City made the quick move to bring Donnarumma into their ranks.

Interestingly, Donnarumma recently came forward and bid farewell to the PSG fans after he fell out of favour with head coach Luis Enrique. “To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened,” Donnarumma posted on Instagram.

Manchester City got off to subpar start to Premier League season

Speaking of Manchester City, the club has not gotten off to the best of starts to the ongoing Premier League season. With one win and two losses in three matches, the side occupies 13th place in the standings. Struggling to win games, the side will be hoping to improve after the international break.

The side is set to take on arch-rivals Manchester United in their next game. The two sides will lock horns after the break on September 14. United will be travelling to the Etihad Stadium, and considering their form, City could go on to register a win. However, United, despite looking shaky, have been looking good in glimpses, but their inability to finish so far has cost them.

