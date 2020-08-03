Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester City may never get better chance to win Champions League, feels Wayne Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney feels this is Manchester City's best chance to win the UEFA Champions League which resumes on Friday.

Man City, coached by Pep Guardiola, lead Real after they won the away leg of their last-16 tie 2-1 in March, before the Champions League was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Manchester City may never have a better chance to win the Champions League," Rooney wrote in his column for the Sunday Times.

"Liverpool are out. In my opinion, Bayern Munich are not quite as good as in previous years, and City are 2-1 up against Real Madrid in the round of 16, going into a second leg at home.

"The Champions League is the competition that Pep Guardiola most wants to win and for City to take that next step as a club, this is the trophy they need.

"Friday's second leg at the Etihad is massive. Sergio Ramos is suspended, which is a huge loss to the Real defence, and I think City will score. Whether they are solid enough at the back themselves is my only question about Guardiola's side," said Rooney who won the competition with Manchester United in 2008.

Meanwhile, City manager Guardiola recently lavished praise on playmaker David Silva ahead of their last Premier League game against Norwich City last month.

The Spaniard had announced prior to the season that this year will be his last with the Premier League giants.

When asked to explain Silva's career at the Etihad Stadium in one word, Guardiola told Man City's official website: "Extraordinary."

"The number of games, the huge quality in the games he played, the titles he helped win...he's alongside five or six others who made this Club what it is now.

"And this club will always be grateful," he said.

