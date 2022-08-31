Man United manager Ten Hag talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's future with club

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ronaldo in action

Question's regarding Manchester United star player Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the club were raised during the final days of his transfer window. However, the manager of the club reiterated that Ronaldo will stay with the team.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated on Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the team in the final days of the transfer window.

The uncertainty around Ronaldo's future at United only increased following the signing of another forward, Brazil international Antony, from Ajax on Tuesday.

When asked if Ronaldo remains part of his plans following the arrival of Antony, Ten Hag said: "(It is) clear, of course."

"We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going. That is what we strive for."

Ronaldo has been pushing to leave United this summer to join a club playing in the Champions League.

Ronaldo's transfer window will be closed on late Thursday.

With Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also set to complete a move to United, Ten Hag said more signings are unlikely in what has been a busy window for the 20-time English champions.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Christian Eriksen have already joined United.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News