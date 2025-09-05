Luis Suarez issues public apology for spitting on rival staff after Inter Miami's League Cup final Luis Suarez apologised after a spitting incident during Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to Seattle in the Leagues Cup Final. He admitted fault in a tense post-match exchange, while the club confirmed it's working with officials on possible disciplinary action.

Luis Suarez has publicly apologised following an incident in which he was seen spitting towards a Seattle Sounders staff member after Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss in the Leagues Cup Final. The altercation occurred during tense post-match scenes that turned chaotic after full-time in Seattle.

The 38-year-old, currently in his debut season with Inter Miami, appeared visibly upset as tempers flared between players and staff from both teams. The incident quickly gained traction online, with criticism mounting due to Suarez’s past disciplinary history.

Taking to Instagram, Suarez acknowledged his misconduct and issued a formal apology. He congratulated Seattle on their win but admitted his reaction was out of line, calling it a mistake made in frustration.

“First of all, I want to congratulate the Seattle Sounders for their Leagues Cup victory, but more importantly, I want to apologise for my behaviour at the end of the game,” Suarez wrote on Instagram. “It was a moment full of tension and frustration, when things took place at the end of the game that shouldn’t have occurred, but that doesn’t justify my reaction. I made a mistake and I’m sincerely sorry,” Suarez wrote.

“That’s not the image I want to portray in front of my family, who suffer because of my errors, and [Inter Miami] doesn’t deserve to be affected by this either. I feel bad for what happened and I did not want to miss this opportunity to recognise it and ask forgiveness from everyone who felt disappointed with what I did. We know there is still a lot of season left, and we’re going to work together to accomplish the goals that this club and its fans deserve,” he added.

Inter Miami also issued statement

Inter Miami responded swiftly, stating that the player’s actions do not align with the club's standards. The team confirmed that it is cooperating with Leagues Cup and MLS officials as disciplinary proceedings are considered.

While the extent of potential punishment remains unclear, Suarez could face a suspension. He has previously served bans for high-profile incidents during his European club career, including multiple biting episodes.