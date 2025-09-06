Luis Suarez handed six-match ban for spitting on Seattle Sounders' staff member in recent clash Inter Miami's veteran forward Luis Suarez has been handed a six-match ban by the MLS (Major Legaue Soccer) after he was captured spitting on a opponent team's staff member during the Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami FC’s veteran striker, Luis Suarez, has been handed a hefty six-game ban after he was captured spitting on a Seattle Sounders' staff member in Inter Miami’s recent clash against the side. It is worth noting that Suarez spat on the staff in his side’s 0-3 defeat in the Leagues Cup 2025 final.

After issuing an apology for the same, Suarez has finally been issued a suspension, but the ban is only limited to next year’s edition of the tournament. However, the MLS (Major League Soccer) does have the right to impose additional punishment on the striker if it wants to.

Notably, Suarez was not the only player to be punished, as Sergio Busquets, who is Suarez’s teammate, has also been issued a two-game ban. Defender Tomás Avilés was suspended for three games. Furthermore, Sounders’ staff member Steven Lenhart has been handed a five-game suspension.

Suarez issued apology for his actions

Taking to Instagram, Luis Suarez also issued a public apology for the incident and revealed that it happened under a very intense situation. He opined that his actions were not justified, no matter the tension of the game, and that he regrets his actions.

“It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where right after the match things happened that shouldn’t have happened, but that doesn’t justify the reaction I had. I was wrong and I sincerely regret it… I feel bad about what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge it and apologize to everyone who felt hurt by what I did,” Suarez posted.

Notably, this was not the first time that Luis Suarez made the headlines due to a controversial moment. The striker went viral for all the wrong reasons when he bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and many other incidents plague the forward’s disciplinary record.

