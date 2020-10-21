'Loyalty is hard to come': Mesut Ozil disappointed after Arsenal axe, shares statement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil, the highest-paid player in Arsenal's history, expressed his disappointment after being sidelined from their squad. Ozil took it to social media to share a statement where he mentioned that 'he's really disappointed for not being registered for the Premier League season'.

Ozil, 32, hasn't played a single minute for Mikel Arteta's side since 7 March, leading to many people questioning his future with the Gunners. Known for his ability to create chances and provide assists, Ozil has reportedly also been omitted from Arsenal's Europa League squad.

"This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I've played for over the past few years," said Ozil in a statement posted on social media.

"I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being."

The former German international also questioned Arsenal's loyalty upon signing a new contract with the club in 2018. His current deal with the club is set to expire next year. Ozil will only be able to represent Arsenal Under-23s until 2021 at the earliest.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated," said Ozil.

"As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far."

