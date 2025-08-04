Los Angeles FC agrees terms with Tottenham Hotspur over transfer of Son Heung-Min, claims report MLS (Major League Soccer) side Los Angeles FC has reportedly agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur FC over the transfer of 33-year-old forward Son Heung-Min. The forward played his last game for Spurs against Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Son Heung-Min recently announced his decision to leave the club after 10 years of service. The star forward was brought in by Spurs from Bundesliga side Bayer 04 Leverkusen back in 2015, and over the past 10 years, he has been one of the best players on the pitch for Spurs and will undoubtedly leave the club as a legend.

With the confirmation of his departure, it has been reported that MLS (Major League Soccer) side Los Angeles FC has verbally agreed to terms with Son and Spurs for the 33-year-old’s transfer over to the MLS. According to the report, Spurs is set to receive a transfer fee of over Rs 1,51,98,45,000 for Son’s transfer.

Notably, Son played his last game for Spurs against Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly clash. In his final game, he was quite emotional and was even given a farewell by his teammates. The 33-year-old started the game and was substituted 19 minutes after the start of the second half.

In the 10 seasons at Tottenham, Son made 454 appearances in all competitions, netting 173 goals and providing 101 assists. He leaves the club as one of the all-time greats and will now be looking to work his magic in the USA in the MLS.

Son speaks on his farewell after final game

Son left the pitch in tears, and after the game, he talked about how fondly he would look at his time with the club.

“It is a beautiful moment, and the most perfect moment. I think this is something that I will never forget, and will always appreciate. The gaffer understood my situation, listened to me and asked me what I wanted, and for that I am very grateful. The players in the team made me a better person, I am a very lucky guy to have such amazing players with me, and I wish them all the best,” Son said in a video shared by Spurs across their social media handle.

