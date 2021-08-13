Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PSG Long-time rivals Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos meet as PSG teammates | Watch

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos met as Paris Saint-Germain teammates as the Argentina star took part in his first training session since signing for the club on Thursday.

In one of the most significant transfers in football history, Messi left Barcelona this season owing to financial issues over new contract with the Spanish giants. This marked the end of Messi's incredible 17-year spell at Barcelona, during which he lifted all club trophies as well as multiple Ballon d'Or awards.

The official Instagram profile of Paris Saint-Germain posted a video as Messi met his new teammates during his first training session.

The 34-year-old Argentina star had just returned from vacation when Barcelona announced it couldn't afford to keep him, opening the door for PSG. Messi is now under contract for at least two seasons in the French capital.

Messi told a news conference on Wednesday that it's up to PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino when he plays, but noted he's had “no real training sessions" for a month.

PSG enjoyed a brilliant transfer window, procuring the services of Messi and Ramos -- both captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively at the time of their departure -- on a free transfer.

They also roped in Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum and Milan's Gianluigi Donarumma for free, following the end of their respective contracts. PSG paid in the region of €60m for the signing of Inter Milan's wing-back Achraf Hakimi.