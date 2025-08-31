Liverpool vs Arsenal: Where to watch Premier League clash in India? With Liverpool all set to take on Arsenal in the upcoming Premier League fixture, let us have a look at where to watch details of the top-of-the-table clash between the two teams. The two sides lock horns at Anfield on August 31.

Liverpool:

The stage is set for one of the biggest games of the ongoing Premier League season. Defending champions Liverpool lock horns with Arsenal at Anfield on August 31. The two sides will be hoping to put in their best performance in the upcoming game, considering that both sides are two of the biggest title contenders.

It is worth noting that Liverpool are ahead in the head-to-head record, with Arsenal closely following behind. The two sides have played each other 214 times, with Liverpool emerging victorious 80 times, Arsenal winning the tie 73 times, and the clash resulting in a draw 61 times.

Currently, Arsenal occupies second place in the standings. With two wins out of two, Arsenal are currently unbeaten in the league, and they will be looking to maintain their winning streak. On the other hand, Liverpool have also won two out of two matches but sit in fourth due to goal difference.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Broadcast Details

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal match?

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played on Sunday, August 31.

At what time does the Liverpool vs Arsenal match begin?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs Arsenal match being played?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal football match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on TV in India?

The match between Liverpool vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal football match online on the Hotstar app.

