Liverpool vs Arsenal: Head to head record ahead of Premier League clash With Liverpool all set to take on Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 season, let us have a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams across all competitions ahead of the marquee clash between them.

The stage is set for a blockbuster clash in the Premier League. Liverpool hosts Arsenal at Anfield on August 31. The two sides are the biggest favourites to go all the way and win the Premier League, considering Liverpool are the defending champions and Arsenal finished in second place in the league in the previous season.

The two teams will be looking to put in their best performance ahead of the marquee clash, and the game could go a long way in determining the two sides’ form for the season, as a win could do wonders in the end of the season.

Liverpool vs Arsenal head to head

Speaking of both Liverpool and Arsenal, the two teams have been fierce rivals in England across all competitions. Liverpool and Arsenal have played each other 214 times, with Liverpool emerging victorious 80 times, Arsenal winning the tie 73 times, and the clash resulting in a draw 61 times.

This will be the 215th time that the two teams will lock horns across all competitions, and it could be interesting to see how the game fares for the teams.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot reflects on upcoming Arsenal game

Ahead of the game, Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot took centre stage and talked about what needs to change for the side ahead of their Arsenal game.

“They can play in multiple ways, you can see how well they are managed by Mikel [Arteta] and they are working for five years together, because they can play almost every style there is in football. That tells you how well managed they are. One of their strengths is also set-pieces and that is an area where, if you look at Monday when we faced Newcastle we conceded two and against Bilbao two, we need to improve. We were, by the way, really good last season, so no panicking at all,” Slot said in the pre-game press conference.

