Liverpool's 13-year long streak ends with 3-0 loss to Manchester City in Premier League Defending champions Liverpool are struggling big time this season in the Premier League. They lost to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday by a 3-0 margin, going down for the fifth time this season in 11 matches. With the loss, their 13-year-long streak has also been broken.

MANCHESTER:

Liverpool went down to Manchester City 3-0 in the star-studded encounter at the Etihad Stadium, succumbing to their fifth loss of the season in the Premier League. It has been a tough first half for the defending champions as they are in eighth place in the Premier League points table, below Manchester United, with six wins from 11 matches and 18 points to show for their efforts. Moreover, with this loss, Liverpool's stunning 13-year-long streak also came to an end.

On Sunday, they suffered their fourth consecutive away game in the tournament for the first time since 2012, when they had finished eighth in the table. Apart from Manchester City, Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Brentford in their previous three encounters away from home.

As far as the match is concerned, Liverpool struggled to create chances, hitting only one shot on target in 90 minutes of play while Manchester City attempted six such shots. Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku scored for City as Liverpool suffered a chastening loss.

Last thing I should talk about is title race, says Liverpool manager

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Arne Slot was clear with his thoughts after yet another loss in the Premier League. He believed that the team should first focus on results instead of thinking about defending their title. "It feels there's too many losses. And the last thing I should speak about now is the title race. We should first focus on getting results, result after result after result, before we can even think about that. The reality is that we are eighth.

"The best way to judge the table is, of course, after 38 games, but the next best thing is after 19 games, because then you've faced all opponents once. And the last thing we should focus on now is the title race. We need to improve, and that's obvious," Slot said.

