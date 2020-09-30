Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alcantara had joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich earlier in September and had made his debut against Chelsea eight days ago.

Liverpool FC have confirmed that Spain international midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The 29-year-old, who missed Monday's match against Arsenal, has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better," it added.

Alcantara had joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich earlier in September and had made his debut against Chelsea eight days ago.

"The club has, and will continue to, follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time," informed the club.

LFC first-team doctor Jim Moxon said: "It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a Covid-19 test. We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is ok. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon."

Thiago will now miss Spain's forthcoming international games, which see them play a friendly in Portugal on October 7, and UEFA Nations League games at home to Switzerland on September 10 and away to the Ukraine three days later.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage