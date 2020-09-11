EPL: Liverpool to take on Leeds United in season opener

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Defending champions Liverpool lost just three times in EPL last season.

After the last COVID-19-hit English Premier League season came to an end last month, defending champions Liverpool will be back in action on Saturday when they will host the newly promoted and English second division champions Leeds United.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were cut above the rest last season with their interesting fast paced attacking football. They scaled new height by putting the title within their grab by mid-season in a one-horse race.

However, their form dipped in the latter half of the season, including early exit from Champions League knockout rounds. That’s why it would be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp's men can maintain their stride and keep the title at Anfield for another season. (READ | Liverpool focused on improving squad than signing new players: Jurgen Klopp)

Meanwhile, Leeds United's entry into the Premier League will be another interesting watch as the club returns to the top level after a prolonged gap of 16 years.

Team’s highlight has been the legendary Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa a.k.a ‘El Loco’, whose contribution to football with his tactics is unparallel. That reflected in Leeds’ performances last season in the second tier.

On the other hand, Frank Lampard's first full-fledged season as the manager ended with Chelsea finishing at the fourth spot in Premier League's 2019-20 season. With the transfer ban lifted, the Blues have put all their faith in the young guns.

The entry of two new midfielders Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have raised the bar for Chelsea and fans are eager to see what's up next for their favourite team.

They are ably supported by new additions to the time in the likes of Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Previous season's star Christian Pulisic was among the only few players that were retained, but his return to the field is still uncertain owing to injury concerns.

After a consecutive two-season win, Manchester City finished at the second position in the 2019-20 season with an 18-point gap with Liverpool.

A fresh campaign for Pep Guardiola will be a chance to introspect and work on Manchester City's weakness from last season, their defence. With newly-signed defenders, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake making their position in the team, the world will be eager to see if Guardiola manages to sail the team to the crown.

Manchester United has been reinvigorated with Bruno Fernandes' entry from Sporting Lisbon keeping the adrenaline pumping in all matches. With the new signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, the team's midfield looks strengthened. To bridge the gap between Liverpool and Manchester City, United will have to retain their post-pandemic form and go on a winning spree.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Leicester City, Everton and Wolves will also pose serious challenges and fight for the top four spots.

Arsenal's previous season comprised of a lot of hits and misses as the team finished at the eighth spot on the points table.

With Mikel Arteta's new plan and with the expectation of Mesut Ozil, the playmaker's return, Arsenal will get an equal ground to prove themselves.

Under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, the Spurs will look at moving forward on the points table. Brendan Rodgers' phenomenal management has brought Leicester City at such a comfortable position in Premier League and they have certainly attracted all the eyeballs for next campaign. Carlo Ancelotti should continue to improve Everton as he looks to be in charge for the full season.

The Premier League season will be aired on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage