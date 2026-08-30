Liverpool head coach hails Victor Munoz's decision-making despite draw against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool FC have got off to a subpar start to their Premier League 2026-27 campaign. Under new head coach Andoni Iraola, the side has failed to win their first two games of the season, registering straight draws in their first two games and taking away only two points from the matches.

The side took on Nottingham Forest in their latest clash in the league and managed to register a 2-2 draw, failing to win their second game of the season. After the game, many fans and experts came forward and talked about the side’s performance as well. Nottingham Forest opened the scoring in the 24th minute, with Dan Ndoye putting it away. Furthermore, Alexander Isak equalised in the 60th minute, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring in the 70th minute. Victor Munoz’s equaliser in the 82nd minute drew the game for Liverpool.

Speaking on the same, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola came forward and backed his side to improve and heaped praise on the performance of Victor Munoz and his decision-making as Liverpool drew the game.

“Victor has been very good in both games. I like that he sometimes hasn’t made the best decisions, has sometimes made some fouls, everything hasn’t been perfect, but he’s continued trying all the time. He’s gone again and again and again. I like this a lot from the wingers,” Iraola said after the game.

“The other day he contributed with the penalty, today with a goal. He’s always been a threat and also defensively he has helped us a lot. So I’m happy with him, yes,” he added.

Liverpool take on Ipswich Town next

After two draws in a row, Liverpool have slipped down to 10th place in the league standings. With two points in two matches, the side will hope to improve in their next game and will aim to register their first win of the season.

Liverpool will take on Ipswich Town in their next game. The two sides will meet at Portman Road in Ipswich, and it could be interesting to see how Liverpool fares in their next game. Iraola will be getting desperate for a win now, and the 2024 champions will hope to register their first win of the season as they take on Ipswich Town.

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