Liverpool focused on improving squad than signing new players: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the Premier League champions do not need to sign too many players like other clubs and are different in their own way.

Liverpool have only signed Kostas Tsimikas for £11.7m in this transfer window.

Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world. For some clubs, it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth."

Klopp said the Reds have achieved success being what they are. "We are a different kind of club. We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are."

The German also said he is focused on improving the players in his squad rather than bringing new ones in.

"We always want to improve the squad but there are different ways - one way is to sign new players and the other way is to work together, improve the things you were good in and try to nullify the things you are not good in," he said. "That is football. No-one wants to talk about training and only about signings."

