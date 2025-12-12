Liverpool coach Arne Slot to hold talks with Mohamed Salah after public fallout Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that he will speak to Mohamed Salah, who lashed out at him after the draw against Leeds. The winger complained that he doesn't have any relationship with Slot and noted that someone in the club doesn't want him around any longer.

Liverpool:

Liverpool’s preparations for the weekend have been overshadowed by the deepening uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah, whose rift with head coach Arne Slot has moved from private tension to a very public flashpoint. With a Premier League meeting against Brighton approaching, the club finds itself navigating one of its most delicate internal disputes in recent seasons.

Salah’s anger erupted after a run of three matches in which he did not start, followed by a place on the bench that left him unused in the 3-3 draw against Leeds. Outside the stadium that night, he abandoned the usual controlled approach to media and delivered a stark assessment of his situation, declaring that he felt the club had “thrown me under the bus” and insisting “someone doesn’t want me in the club.” His remarks added to comments made earlier in the week, when he stated that his relationship with Slot had collapsed.

The situation intensified further when he was excluded from the squad for Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan. Slot admitted he could not say whether the forward would appear again this season. Even though the coach referenced past conversations with Salah and his representatives, including an exchange after the Sunderland match on December 3 and additional contact since, the dispute has persisted in public view. Meanwhile, On Friday, Slot revealed that a fresh attempt at dialogue was underway.

Slot confirms speaking to Mo Salah soon

I will have a conversation with Mo this morning and the outcome of that conversation determines how the team will look tomorrow,” Slot told reporters. The coach suggested that the latest meeting could influence his selection plans for Brighton, though he offered no indication of how Salah might respond.

Salah’s season has been marked by inconsistency, with four league goals in 13 appearances and a slide down the pecking order after being left out against West Ham, Sunderland, and Leeds. His long-term standing at the club remains significant. He is recognised as one of Liverpool’s modern greats, has captured the Champions League and two league titles, and holds the club’s Premier League scoring record.

He is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations next week and has acknowledged that he is unsure what will unfold during his absence.