Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United: Watch PSG vs MAN U live football

Live Streaming Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United: Paris Saint-Germain hosts Manchester United for one of the standout games of the opening round. They met in the last 16 two seasons ago, when United advanced in dramatic fashion thanks to a stoppage-time penalty winner in the second leg in Paris. A big subplot could have been the presence of Edinson Cavani in United's squad for his debut for the English team after joining as a free agent this month following his departure from PSG, where he scored 200 goals in 301 games. Cavani has not traveled for the game, however. Neymar should be feeling fresh for PSG, last season's beaten finalist, having been left out of the win over Nimes on Friday. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has fitness concerns over center back Marquinhos and midfielders Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes. Here are the details of when and where to watch PSG vs Manchester United live football match online.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Champions League Live Streaming

When is the Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United?

The Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United will take place on Wednesday, October 21.

What are the timings of Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United?

The Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United being played?

The Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United will be played at the Parc des Princes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United?

The Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United?

The Champions League quarterfinal Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United will live stream on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage