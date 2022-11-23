LIVE Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates & Scores: Can Japan be giantkillers?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Germany vs Japan: Latest Updates

LIVE Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates & Scores: Can Japan spring surprise?

Germany doesn't have good memories while facing an Asian opponent at the World Cup. Who can forget the match vs South Korea where they were knocked out cold in Russia 2018? Can Japan be the giantkillers? Let's find out.

Starting XIs

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz

Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

Latest Sports News