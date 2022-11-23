Wednesday, November 23, 2022
     
  LIVE Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates & Scores: Can Japan be giantkillers?
Kartik Mehindru November 23, 2022 18:39 IST
LIVE Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates & Scores: Can Japan spring surprise? 

Germany doesn't have good memories while facing an Asian opponent at the World Cup. Who can forget the match vs South Korea where they were knocked out cold in Russia 2018? Can Japan be the giantkillers? Let's find out. 

Starting XIs

  • Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz
  • Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

Live updates :Germany vs Japan

  Nov 23, 2022 6:38 PM (IST)

    Jamal Musiala - The Youngest German at World Cup

    19-year-old Jamal Musiala is now the youngest player to play a World Cup for Germany. 

  Nov 23, 2022 6:32 PM (IST)

    Social Buzz

