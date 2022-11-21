Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Latest updates

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022: Know latest updates about Senegal vs Netherlands

The third match of the mega event is being played between Senegal vs Netherlands, the other two teams of Group A. Interestingly, the Dutch have never faced a defeat against an African opposition at the FIFA World Cup ever. On the other hand, Senegal are unbeaten against any European opposition in the group stage of the tournament.

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

