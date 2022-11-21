LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022: Know latest updates about Senegal vs Netherlands

Monday, November 21, 2022
     
Senegal vs Netherlands: Both teams are set to play their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It has been a long road for both of them and they certainly will want to make it count

Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2022 21:34 IST
The third match of the mega event is being played between Senegal vs Netherlands, the other two teams of Group A. Interestingly, the Dutch have never faced a defeat against an African opposition at the FIFA World Cup ever. On the other hand, Senegal are unbeaten against any European opposition in the group stage of the tournament.

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

  • Nov 21, 2022 9:33 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Line-ups

    Senegal XI: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Abdou Cissse, Krepin Diatta, Idrissa Gana Gueye,Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

    Netherlands XI: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Matthijs de Ligt, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong,Denzel Dumfries, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen

  • Nov 21, 2022 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Rankings

    • Senegal - 18th
    • Netherlands - 8th
  • Nov 21, 2022 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Head-To-Head

    Senegal and the Netherlands will face each other for the first time ever.

     

    • Nov 21, 2022 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

      Live Streaming Details

      • When will the third match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Senegal and the Netherlands begin?

      The match is scheduled for 9:30 PM IST.​

      • Where can we watch the match between Senegal and the Netherlands of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV and online?

      The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

    • Nov 21, 2022 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

      Match Details

      • When is Senegal vs Netherlands match?

      The match is scheduled to be played on the 21st of November, Monday.

      • Where will the match between Senegal and the Netherlands be held?

      The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

