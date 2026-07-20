List of awards won in FIFA World Cup 2026, Netherlands handed fair play award

New York:

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup champions for the second time after Ferran Torres scored an extra-time winner in a 1-0 victory over Argentina in New York. They dominated the tournament throughout and ended with a clean sweep of the major individual honours and a defensive record unmatched by any champion in recent history.

Notably, Torres struck in the 107th minute at New York New Jersey Stadium after Nico Williams headed a cross back into his path, finally breaking Argentina's resistance in a final that remained goalless through 90 minutes. Spain also capitalised on its numerical advantage after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in normal time.

Meanwhile, the victory marked Spain's first World Cup triumph since 2010 and only their second overall title. Luis de la Fuente's side finished the tournament having conceded just one goal, underlining a campaign built on disciplined defending, midfield control and relentless possession. Spain defeated Portugal, Belgium, France and Argentina in the knockout rounds, with goalkeeper Unai Simon keeping another clean sheet in the final, which is phenomenal, to say the least.

Spain dominates the award category

Their dominance was eventually reflected in the post-tournament awards. Rodri received the Golden Ball as the competition's best player after controlling the midfield throughout the tournament. Simón won the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper, while teenage centre-back Pau Cubarsi was named Best Young Player, an award that Kylian Mbappe won in 2018 and Enzo won in 2022. The Netherlands collected the FIFA Fair Play Trophy.

France forward Mbappe, on the other hand, claimed the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals in eight matches, setting a new record for the most goals by a player in a single men's FIFA World Cup tournament. Although France fell short of the final, Mbappe's scoring exploits eclipsed the previous tournament benchmark and secured him a second successive Golden Boot.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was spotted in tears after the game. He looked inconsolable after collecting the silver medal. Argentina came short in the 2014 final as well, having lost to an extra time goal by Germany’s Mario Gotze.

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