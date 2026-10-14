Lisandro Martinez slams Manchester United management after 2-0 defeat to Atletico in Champions League

New Delhi:

Lisandro Martinez has slammed Manchester United’s recruitment strategy following their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. He called on the club’s leadership to invest more heavily in the squad rather than allowing manager Michael Carrick to shoulder the blame for their recent results.

The Argentina defender singled out football director Jason Wilcox, arguing that United needed greater squad depth and quality to compete with leading European sides. Notably, his intervention comes amid growing scrutiny of Carrick, who has won just one of his last seven games, as United struggle to deliver consistent performances across the league and cup competitions.

After the game at Wanda Metropolitano, Martinez noted that the team showed signs of progression last season and they had a good chance to build on that, but United instead didn’t invest heavily in some of the key areas, particularly in defence.

“Really poor. Really poor,” Martinez told Amazon Prime after the game in Madrid. “I have to control myself a lot, but sometimes it is a reflection of the mirror of how is our club at the moment. We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well. Atletico have an amazing team and they deserve to win today.

“But I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]. I have to be honest, as players we have to do more, but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.”

If you don’t change, it’s a big problem: Martinez

United spent approximately £150 million on new signings during the summer, significantly less than their Big Six rivals. Martinez acknowledged that the players also needed to improve but maintained that recruitment decisions were an important part of the club’s wider problems. He also rejected the suggestion that changing managers should be the primary response to disappointing performances, directing attention towards the executives responsible for the club’s football operations.

“You can't keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? [looks up] I can't say more. Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas [points up]. He [Carrick] does his best. Every season is different. You can't stay with what you did last season. The teams knows how you play, they know every detail, if you don't change next season is a big problem,” Martinez said.

Carrick declined to comment directly on the defender’s criticism, explaining that he had not watched the interview. The United manager said emotions could run high after defeats and stressed the need for the squad to remain together while working through their difficulties.

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