Lionel Messi's participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria revealed by coach Lionel Scaloni

New Delhi:

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni stressed the need for 'calmness' as they open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria on June 17 (as per IST). The manager declared three of its crucial stars - Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez and Julián Álvarez - available to feature in the opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Messi is all set to make his record sixth appearance at a FIFA World Cup, which will be the most by any player in the tournament's history. He is also sitting on 199 international caps for the La Albiceleste, and a milestone 200th cap is waiting.

Scaloni sees Messi 'well' as 200th cap beckons

It seems that the 200th one will arrive as soon as the defending champions open their campaign, as Scaloni has all but confirmed Messi's participation. "Everyone wants to see [Leo] Messi inside the field, playing. He excited everyone, not just Argentines," Scaloni said ahead of the game.

"From my part, it'll always be like that. I don't see anything negative. He's been in different conditions and has always been here. He's always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more. I see him well."

Scaloni says 'no injured players', only Nico being monitored

The South American squad is also fretting over the likes of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Nico Paz, who dealt with a fractured ring finger and a knee injury, respectively. Scaloni stated that no one but Nico has an injury. "I've always had difficulty [creating the starting 11] because of the quality of the players on the national team, beyond if we have an injured player, which is not the case now," Scaloni said.

"There are no injured players. We will just monitor the case of Nico Tagliafico, if he joins the team for training, but in principle, all players are available. I never had an inconvenience making the team. The inconvenience I did have was leaving behind great players, but equilibrium is a principle. We play with 11, and we try to find equilibrium, so someone is left out, but we are good," the manager added.

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