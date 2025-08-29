Lionel Messi to retire after FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina legend drops massive hint Lionel Messi hinted that Argentina’s September 4 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Buenos Aires could be his last game at home. With Argentina already qualified, the match holds deep personal significance but no official retirement has been announced.

Florida:

Lionel Messi has dropped a significant hint that the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on September 4 in Buenos Aires could be his last appearance on home soil for Argentina. Speaking to Apple TV following Inter Miami’s recent victory in the Leagues Cup semifinals, the 38-year-old superstar described the match at the Estadio Monumental as a very special occasion, loaded with personal meaning.

Although Argentina has already secured its place in the 2026 World Cup by comfortably leading the South American qualifying table with 35 points, Messi’s focus is on the emotional significance of this game. Surrounded by his family, including his wife, children, parents, siblings, and extended relatives, he plans to savour what may be the final competitive game on home turf.

“Yes, it’s going to be special, a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier game,” he told journalist Antonella Gonzalez after Inter Miami’s win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinals.

“I don’t know if there will be a friendly or more games afterward, but yes, it’s a very special match, and that’s why my family will be with me—my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings, and as many relatives as possible from my wife’s side. We’ll experience it together. After that, like I said, I don’t know what will happen, but we’re going in with that mindset. Thank you,” he added.

Messi eyes legendary feat

He is expected to participate in Argentina’s next qualifier against Ecuador on September 9, but since it will take place away from home, the significance of the September 4 fixture is even greater. Although Messi has yet to make any formal retirement announcement, this moment appears to mark the closing of an era in Argentine football history.

If indeed that’s the case, the legendary footballer will hope to finish on a high by winning the marquee tournament next year and be the first captain to win two FIFA World Cups.