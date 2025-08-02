Lionel Messi to play friendly matches in Kolkata, Mumbai; set to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi Lionel Messi is set to visit India in December, starting in Kolkata with a statue unveiling and GOAT Cup at Eden Gardens. He'll then travel to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi for events, masterclasses, and a meeting with PM Modi. Official confirmation awaited.

New Delhi:

Kolkata is set to roll out the red carpet for football legend Lionel Messi, who is expected to arrive in the City of Joy on December 12 as part of his multi-city tour across India. Though an official confirmation from Messi's end is awaited, organisers have reportedly finalised all major venues and logistics for the historic visit.

Kolkata will be Messi’s first and longest stop, where a grand celebration awaits. On December 13, his day will begin with a meet-and-greet at 9 am, followed by the unveiling of a towering 70-foot statue in his honour at Lake Town Sribhumi, touted to be the tallest tribute to the footballer globally.

The day’s highlight will be the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Eden Gardens from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. Messi will be part of a friendly seven-a-side match featuring Indian sports icons like Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, Bhaichung Bhutia, and actor John Abraham. The ticketed event, expected to draw a full house of 68,000, will also include a musical tribute and a special masterclass for young footballers. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to felicitate Messi during the event.

Messi to head to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi after Kolkata leg

Post Kolkata, Messi will head to Ahmedabad for a private event with the Adani Foundation, before flying to Mumbai on December 14. His Mumbai schedule includes a meet-and-greet at CCI and another GOAT Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. While early rumours hinted at a cricket face-off with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, organisers clarified Messi will not play cricket, sticking instead to a soft-touch football match format.

The final leg of the tour will take Messi to New Delhi on December 15, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and host another GOAT event at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. The Argentine superstar will also conduct football masterclasses in each city, aiming to inspire India’s budding football talent.