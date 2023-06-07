Lionel Messi to join American club Inter Miami as Barcelona fail to acquire transfer

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lionel Messi

Argentina Legend Lionel Messi will reportedly join American club Inter Miami as his former club Barcelona misses out on a deal with the World Cup winner. Messi, who has recently played for Paris Saint Germain, will become a free agent after his contract officially expires by June 30. He will now move to Major League Soccer of America.

It was being said that the 35-year-old can join hands with Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal but according to a BBC report, the Argentina star opted to reject it. Messi's father had earlier admitted that Messi favoured joining his boyhood club Barcelona but with the budget issues of the club, the deal looked impossible. His decision to join Inter Miami will soon be announced by Messi himself.

Messi will be another addition to the list of popular players turning to MLS after stars like Pele, Beckham, and Thierry, who all played in the American league. The 2022 World Cup winner had joined the PSG in 2021 after a long 17-year association with Barcelona. He helped Barcelona clinch 35 titles, including four Champions League, 10 Spanish Leagues, and seven Copa del Reys.

Messi also earned the Ballon d'Or award six times for the club. He scored 672 goals for them and is the top scorer. For PSG, Messi found the net 34 times and helped them win the Ligue One trophy.

