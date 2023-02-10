Lionel Messi to be available for Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League game against Bayern

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi in action

Lionel Messi who is set to miss the Champions League match against Monaco on weekend after sustaining an injury will be available for the game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier gave the update on the star footballer's availability on Friday.

In the French Cup game against Marseille on Wednesday, the 35-year-old strained his hamstring. His club suffered a 2-1 loss in the game.

"Leo won't be available for the Monaco game tomorrow," Galtier said.

"He will resume training on Monday, the day before the game against Bayern Munich. So you can leave the term doubtful aside."

PSG is in the top position of the standings of the French league with eight points. However, injuries to key players are coming at a critical moment of the season and are a matter of great concern.

France star striker Kylian Mbappe tore a muscle in his left thigh in a game against Montpellier on February 1. He will miss the upcoming games against Monaco and Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Brazil striker Neymar has already missed two French league games this month because of a groin problem before returning for the French Cup.

PSG was undefeated in all competitions from August to December but the team lost to Lens and Rennes in the league last month before getting knocked out by Marseille in the French Cup.

Galtier expressed Messi's importance in the league and also said that they will have to use some different strategies in his absence.

"We know the importance of Leo in our game," Galtier said.

"Because of his absence, we will maybe have to play differently to have a more solid and more compact team," he added.

