Lionel Messi suspended by PSG without pay for 'unauthorised trip' to Saudi Arabia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been suspended by his Football Club Paris Saint Germain for two weeks without pay for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. A person close to the developments confirmed the news to Associated Press (AP). Messi had travelled to Saudi Arabia without club's permission and has paid the price for the same now. Though the length of the suspension has not been specified, French Media has reported it to be of two weeks.

Accordingly, Messi is expected to miss at least next two games for PSG. Moreover, the World Champion from Argentina will not be allowed to train or play with the team during the suspension period. Earlier PSG had denied Messi's request to travel to Saudi. Messis has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabai to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern Country.

The timing of the suspension doesn't seem to be right as PSG was hoping to extend the contract of the Argentine star beyond the ongoing season. The matter supposedly blew up as Messi trip came close on the heels of PG's surprise loss to Lorient on Sunday by 3-1 margin.

Things haven't been going great reportedly in recent times between Messi and the club with the contract extension talks with PSG reportedly breaking down. Moreover, Messi was booed by their very own fans amid the team's inconsistent run this season. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is yet to comment anything on the suspension on his social media accounts.

As for PSG, it was earlier reported that the head coach Christophe Galtier had pledged to give his players an off for a couple of days if they manage to register win over Lorient. But their surprise loss by 3-1 margin saw them training on Monday and were given an off on Tuesday.

(Inputs from AP)

Latest Sports News