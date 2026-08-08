Lionel Messi's father, Jorge passes away at 68 after battling prolonged health problems

New Delhi:

Jorge Messi, the father of legendary Argentine forward Lionel Messi has passed away at the age of 68. It is worth noting that Jorge had been battling health problems for quite some time, and during the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi had revealed that his family was going through a difficult time as well.

It is interesting to note that during the World Cup, Messi scored a goal against Algeria and became visibly emotional and even cried after scoring the goal, which saw the fans question the moment. After the game, Messi revealed that his family had been going through some personal turmoil.

"Why was I crying? It had absolutely nothing to do with football. I have had a few difficult days,” Messi had said. The comments were instantly connected to Jorge’ health after it was revealed that he had been suffering from health problems. The Messi family were quick to come forward with a statement.

"The Messi family wishes to inform you that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with health problems. He is under medical supervision and is recovering well. Given the reports, rumours, and speculation that have been circulating in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern about the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some people have treated a strictly private family matter,” the statement said.

Newell’s Old Boys pay tribute to Jorge Messi

After the news of Jorge Messi’s passing, Lionel Messi’s childhood club Newell’s Old Boys took to social media and paid their tribute to Jorge Messi. In their statement, the club talked about how big a role Jorge had played in shaping Messi’s career and thanked him for his services in shaping the career of Lionel Messi.

“Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys bids farewell with deep sorrow and grief to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario. Recognised leproso fan, businessman, and father of the Argentine national team captain, Lionel Andrés Messi,” the club said in a statement. It is worth noting that the Messi family is yet to release a statement over the same.

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