Lionel Messi rewrites history books with hat-trick, Argentina thrash Algeria in FIFA World Cup opener

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi showed why he is the best in the world as he scored his first-ever hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup during Argentina's tournament opener against Algeria on Wednesday, June 17 (as per IST). The 38-year-old made his sixth appearance on the pitch at the World Cups, setting the all-time record. But there were several others he achieved during a historic night at the Kansas City Stadium.

Messi scored a jaw-dropping hat-trick in the clash as he produced some thunderous strikes to stamp his authority. He now has scored the joint-most goals in the history of the tournament, equalling the long-standing record of Germany's Miroslav Klose. Messi has also become the oldest-ever player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match and is also the oldest to score a hat-trick. He broke Roger Milla's record for scoring multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup match and broke the record of Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest to smash a World Cup hat-trick.

Most goals in FIFA World Cups:

Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 16

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 16

Ronaldo (Brazil) - 15

Gerd Müller (Germany) - 14

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 14

Messi breaks Pele's record

Along with these records, Messi also shattered a long-standing record of Brazilian legend Pelé for most goal contributions in the tournament's history. He started the game tied with Pele for 21 contributions (13 goals, eight assists) and went past him in some style after scoring three goals. The soon-to-be 39-year-old has now 24 contributions (16 goals and eight contributions).

Messi scored his three goals in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes to complete his historic hat-trick. He first nailed a thunderous strike from the range onto the top to beat a stretching Lucas Zidane. Messi then pounced on a messy save from Zidane in the 60th minute for his second strike. Mac Allister pierced a low strike in the bottom centre as the Algerian goalkeeper made the save. But he fed a waiting Messi at the centre as he smashed one into the bottom right.

Having never completed a World Cup hat-trick, Messi achieved the feat today when he nailed one into the bottom left after a stretching Zidane failed to save it. Messi was later subbed out, but he had done pretty much enough for the record books to fall as Argentina wrapped up a historic 3-0 win.

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