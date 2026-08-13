Lionel Messi returns to action as substitute for first time since father Jorge's death

Miami:

Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami on Thursday morning, just days after attending the funeral of his father Jorge in Argentina. The 39-year-old came on at half-time during Miami’s 3-2 defeat to Leon in their final Leagues Cup group match. His appearance followed an emotional period for Messi, whose father died in Rosario last week at the age of 68 after a prolonged illness.

Messi had missed Miami’s 2-1 defeat by Monterrey but made himself available for coach Guillermo Hoyos against Leon. The result nevertheless ended Miami’s participation in the competition at the opening stage, which is a first since the Leagues Cup was expanded in 2023.

Notably, Messi joined the Miami squad after travelling to Argentina for the private funeral on Sunday. His return to the field came amid uncertainty over whether he intends to continue playing for much longer. In a social media message following his father’s death, Messi indicated that he was weighing his future in the sport. "I’m really not sure if I'll carry on doing it for much longer,” Messi wrote.

Jorge’s role in Messi’s career

Jorge played a central role throughout Messi’s career. He had been his son’s agent since Messi was 14 and remained alongside him as the forward developed into one of football’s most decorated players. He was also there when Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

Messi revealed that his father had encouraged him to continue long enough to play at another World Cup, despite Jorge’s worsening health. Argentina subsequently reached this summer’s final but lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time.

Messi’s teammates responded to his return with a strong show of support. Yannick Bright, who scored Miami’s second goal against Leon, said the Argentine’s presence had motivated the players.

"I wasn't expecting it. It shows how much he cares. When I saw he was here, all I was thinking about was to give my 150% for him. It's a tough situation. We try to stay close to him and support him as much as we can, but it's a lot,” Bright said.

“Today he demonstrated once more what he's made of,” Leon coach Javier Gandolfi said after the game. Gandolfi had earlier described Messi as a player unlike others, adding that his return demonstrated his character during a difficult period.

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