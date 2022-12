Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lionel Messi Retirement: Argentine star likely to hang boots after FIFA World Cup 2022 final - Reports

Argentina star Lionel Messi could soon hang his boots from international football as he nears the World Cup dream that has eluded him for his entire career. According to reports surfacing on Wednesday (December 14), Lionel Messi is likely to retire from international football after Sunday’s showdown final against France or Morocco. The mesmerizing star has been in sublime form in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and has scored five goals.

More to Follow…

Latest Sports News