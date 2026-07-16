Lionel Messi pens heartfelt note to Argentina fans after entering second straight FIFA World Cup final

New Delhi:

Argentina has reached its second straight FIFA World Cup. Coming into the tournament as the defending champions, the three-time World Cup champions will look to get their hands on their fourth title as they reached the summit clash of the tournament after defeating England in the second semi-final.

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi once again worked his magic, providing two assists as Argentina defeated England 1-2 and booked their berth in the final, where they will take on 2010 champions Spain. After the exceptional victory, Messi came forward and wrote a heartfelt note to the Argentine fans for their support throughout the season.

"To the fans, I say the same thing I said in Qatar: enjoy it. This team will never let you down. This World Cup has been absolutely crazy, and reaching another World Cup Final is incredible. Even though it was a football match, from the moment the national anthem started we experienced something special. This wasn’t just another victory; the Argentine people desperately wanted it,” Messi told the media after the game.

Lionel Messi’s magic propelled Argentina to the World Cup final

It is worth noting that England and Argentina took on each other in the second semi-final of the tournament at the Atlanta Stadium on July 16th, and the deadlock between the two sides was broken in the second half. Anthony Gordon scored the opener for England in the 55th minute of the game.

After the first goal, instead of applying pressure, England decided to drop back and defend. This tactical approach ended up costing the side; Enzo Fernandez scored the equaliser for Argentina in the 85th minute of the game.

Furthermore, the winner was scored by Lautaro Martinez in the 92nd minute as Argentina survived yet another close game. They will now take on Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 20 and will aim to put in a good showing.

It is interesting to note that Spain have been in top form, knocking out both Portugal and France in recent fixtures, and they will not let up as they take on the defending champions.

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