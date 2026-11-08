Lionel Messi makes history with second straight Golden Boot in MLS

New Delhi:

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has added another milestone to his remarkable career, as he became the first player in Major League Soccer (MLS) history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons. The Inter Miami forward finished the 2026 regular season with 26 goals to win the award.

Messi's achievement was confirmed following Inter Miami's final regular-season fixture against Charlotte FC, which ended in a 3-3 draw on Saturday. Although the Argentine failed to find the net, his tally remained beyond the reach of his closest challengers. FC Dallas striker Petar Musa finished second with 22 goals, while Nashville SC's Sam Surridge recorded 21. Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White completed the top four with 20.

The latest award extends Messi's influence on Inter Miami's attacking performances. The club scored 80 goals during the regular season, which is the highest in the competition. As for Messi’s contribution, the 39-year-old scored 26 goals and recorded 17 assists. His involvement also extended to 2,664 minutes on the pitch.

His shooting numbers further illustrated his attacking influence. Messi attempted 183 shots, comfortably ahead of Philadelphia Union's Milan Iloski, who recorded 122. He also registered 76 efforts on target, 25 more than LAFC's Denis Bouanga. Among his most memorable displays was a four-goal performance in Inter Miami's 7-1 victory over Montreal in August.

Messi scored 29 goals last MLS season

Last season, Messi scored 29 goals, the fourth-highest individual tally in a single MLS campaign. His back-to-back Golden Boot victories now place him in a category of his own in the league's history.

Inter Miami will shift its attention to the playoffs as it pursues another MLS Cup triumph. The club finished second in the Eastern Conference behind Nashville SC and is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three opening-round series.

Defending the championship will be a significant challenge, with no MLS side managing consecutive titles since LA Galaxy achieved the feat in 2011 and 2012.

Messi could also add another individual honour to his collection. He remains in contention for a third consecutive MLS Most Valuable Player award, with the winner determined through votes from media representatives, players and club personnel.

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