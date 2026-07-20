Lionel Messi looks inconsolable after FIFA World Cup final, cries heart out after collecting silver medal

New York:

Spain won the FIFA World Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina. It is their second title in history, which ended the defending champions' reign and denied Lionel Messi another World Cup triumph.

The decisive moment arrived early in the second period of extra time when substitute Ferran Torres reacted quickly following a brilliant back-heeled pass from Nico Williams. He converted the chance after missing plenty in the second half and it also ended a tense contest that saw Argentina struggle to make any sort of impact.

Notably, their task had become significantly more difficult before extra time began. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off in stoppage time of normal time after receiving a second booking, leaving Lionel Scaloni's side to play the remainder of the match with 10 men. The numerical disadvantage compounded Argentina's struggles in attack. The South American side failed to produce a single attempt, either on or off target, until the 115th minute, allowing Spain to maintain control before finally finding the breakthrough.

Meanwhile, the defeat brought an emotional end to Argentina's title defence. After the final whistle, captain Lionel Messi was seen in tears as supporters around the stadium applauded him, chanted his name and displayed tribute placards in recognition of his contribution during another World Cup campaign. After collecting his silver medal, he was inconsolable as he looked very disturbed.

Messi’s historic campaign

Although Argentina fell short of retaining the trophy, Messi added two more milestones to his international career. The 39-year-old became only the second footballer to play in three FIFA World Cup finals and also became the oldest outfield player to appear in the tournament's championship match.

Spain's victory also delivered a landmark achievement for head coach Luis de la Fuente. At the age of 65, he became the oldest manager to win the FIFA World Cup, adding another chapter to his coaching career with the sport's biggest prize.

For Argentina, the loss ended its bid to become the first men's team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title. Spain, meanwhile, completed a memorable campaign by overcoming the reigning champions in the final and lifting football's most prestigious trophy after 120 minutes of determined competition.

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