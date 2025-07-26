Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba handed bans in MLS, know reason Inter Miami stars Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi have been handed one-game bans after the duo missed the recent MLS All-Star clash. The two players will be missing Inter Miami's upcoming game against FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been handed a one-game ban for missing Major League Soccer's All-Star game earlier this week. The two stars missed the clash in Texas, where their side defeated Mexico's Liga MX All-Stars 3-1.

Due to them missing the All-Stars clash, the two players will now be missing Inter Miami’s home clash against FC Cincinnati on Sunday, July 27. The MLS took centre stage and released a statement outlining the terms of their suspension as well.

"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match," MLS said in a statement.

Inter Miami’s owner, Jorge Mas, took centre stage and revealed that Messi is extremely upset with the league’s decision to hand him a ban. Mas also opined that the reaction was expected out of Messi and Jordi Alba.

"He's very upset, extremely upset, as expected. I'm hopeful it doesn't have an impact long-term. Will it have an impact initially, in the players' perception of how the league rules work? Absolutely no doubt. The reaction was exactly as expected out of two competitive players who don't understand the decision, who don't understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension,” Mas was quoted as saying by BBC.

MLS commissioner opened up on decision to ban Messi and Alba

After handing Messi and Alba the ban, the MLS’ commissioner Don Garber revealed that handing the ban to Messi was a difficult decision to take and emphasised all that Messi has done for the league.

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don't think there's a player - or anyone - who has done more for MLS than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision. Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game and we had to enforce it,” Garber said.

