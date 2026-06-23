Lionel Messi gives his reaction after missing penalty against Austria in recent FIFA World Cup 2026 clash

New Delhi:

Argentina have got off to a perfect start to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Coming into the tournament as the defending champions, Argentina kicked off the tournament with a 3-0 win over Algeria. A Messi hat-trick in the first propelled the defending champions to a convincing win.

The side then followed it up with a 2-0 win over Austria, where Messi scored both goals once more. It is worth noting that Messi missed out on his second straight hat-trick as he missed a penalty in the early stages of the clash.

After the game, Messi took centre stage and talked about missing the penalty. He talked about how angry he was at having missed the spot kick. He did reveal that he felt lucky that he was able to propel his side to a victory.

"Today, there was a moment where I was very angry about the penalty because I missed it. I kicked it very badly, and well, luckily, we were able to turn that situation around, take the lead, and get the three points, which is what's important. Obviously it was in our plans getting the victory. We knew it wouldn't be easy, especially how the World Cup is unfolding. Every game is hard, no one gives away anything. It's true that they didn't hurt us but it was a jammed match, very intense, where it was difficult to play,” Messi said via GOAL.

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Argentina to take on Jordan next

Speaking of the schedule for Argentina, the defending champions are all set to take on Jordan next. The two sides are slated to meet at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 28. With two wins in two matches, Argentina have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

However, they will be keen on making it three wins out of three as they gear up to take on Jordan next. With Lionel Messi in red-hot form, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming clash, and a lot could depend on the services of Messi in the next game. The defending champions have already won the group, and they will look to solidify their position in first place.

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