Lionel Messi fitness update: Is Argentina captain fit to start FIFA World Cup 2026? Scaloni shares

New Delhi:

Argentina received an encouraging update ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that captain Lionel Messi is making good progress in his recovery from a recent muscle problem and could return to action in the team’s remaining preparatory fixtures.

Notably, there were serious doubts over Messi’s availability after the 38-year-old sustained a muscle strain during Inter Miami’s league game against Philadelphia. Those worries have now eased to some extent after Scaloni confirmed that the veteran forward has already rejoined portions of full-team training and is no longer working entirely on an individual program.

“Leo is doing well, he’s already trained with the group for part of the session, and that’s significant. He’s no longer training separately. He is improving a lot and could even take part in one of the (warm-up) matches for a few minutes. We’ll see whether it’s this one or the next, but he’s much better and that gives us peace of mind,” Scaloni said in the press conference.

Argentina’s upcoming friendlies

Argentina is scheduled to face Honduras in Texas on Saturday before concluding its World Cup preparations against Iceland in Alabama on Tuesday. The two friendlies represent the reigning world champion’s final opportunities to fine-tune preparations before the tournament begins.

In the meantime, Scaloni also shared a light-hearted story about informing Messi that he had secured a place in Argentina’s World Cup squad. Despite his stature within the game and his long-standing role as captain, the conversation carried a humorous exchange between coach and player.

“I sent him a message and he told me he would wait for the squad list to see if he had been called up. I told him, ‘You’re called up.’ That’s how it happened,” Scaloni shared.

Meanwhile, Messi will play his sixth World Cup appearance, carrying a legacy that already includes leading Argentina to the global title in Qatar in 2022. Widely regarded among football’s greatest players, he remains central to the nation’s ambitions as it prepares to defend its crown. They will begin their campaign against Algeria on June 17, followed by games against Australia and Jordon on June 22 and 28, respectively.

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