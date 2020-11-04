'A big hug from the heart', Lionel Messi wishes Diego Maradona all strength in world after emergency surgery

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Lionel Messi (left) with Diego Maradona.

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi wished nation’s icon Diego Maradona all the strength in the world after the legendary footballer underwent successful emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from the brain. The operation was expected to begin on Tuesday night after the 60-year-old was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma, a pool of blood between a membrane and his brain, Xinhua news agency reported.

Messi wrote on Instagram: “All the strength in the world. My family and I want to see you healthy again as soon as possible. A big hug from the heart.”

The former World Cup winner was admitted to a hospital in La Plata on Monday after suffering from anaemia and dehydration. He was later taken to a medical facility in Argentina capital Buenos Aries where he underwent brain surgery. Maradona’s neurosurgeon and personal physician, Leopoldo Luque, has since confirmed that surgery was necessary after a subdural hematoma was revealed by a CT scan.

As per latest report, the former Argentina coach has responded well to the operations and will be under close doctors observation for the coming weeks and months.

